Stand Up for Abortion

media release: On Monday, a draft decision to overturn Roe was leaked from the Supreme Court. We feel anger, fear, sadness, confusion, and outrage as we face down one of the most staggering civil rights defeats of our time. If Roe falls, abortion will automatically become a felony in Wisconsin.

But we refuse to give up without a fight.

Now, more than ever, we need to come together as a community to share a space in outrage, build our networks, and show that we will not stand for this!

Join MADSA Socialist Feminist Working Group on Saturday, May 7 at the Capitol (on State St). Bring your heartbreak, your rage, and your commitment to a community that can weather this storm and work toward abortion access for all.

Masks are strongly encouraged at this event. Even outdoors, we are still in a global pandemic, and masking is the least we can do to support those who are disabled and immunocompromised.

https://www.facebook.com/events/413034527307922/