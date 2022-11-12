press release: Sat. Nov. 12, 11:00 am – 12:00 Noon Chase Bank (22 E. Mifflin) Stand Up For Climate Recovery Blame Wall Street Rally to Tell Chase Bank to Defund Climate Chaos! Chase Bank and the rest of Wall Street should move money out of fossil fuels and into freedom fuels: solar panels, wind farms — you get the picture. Speaking of pictures, we'll have a lot of them at this event. Large pieces of #DefundClimateChange artwork. This action will need people — people like you — to help display it. For more info, visit the Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/ events/1227155664510953