Stand up to Trump's #FakeNationalEmergency

press release: On President's Day, join Indivisible Madison to protest Trump's #FakeNationalEmergency. This is one of more than 200 events nationwide mobilized by MoveOn. We must defend our democracy against Trump's fake crisis and racist deportation force and stand with immigrant, Muslim, and Black and brown communities to stop Trump's power grab.

We'll hear from:

* MoveOn senior advisor Ben Wikler, who will emcee our event

* Shiva Bidar-Sielaff - Madison alder and UW Health's first chief diversity officer

* Nada Elmikashfi - NextGen UW-Madison chapter president

* Matt Rothschild, executive director, Wisconsin Democracy Campaign

*John Nichols, national affairs correspondent for The Nation and associate editor of the Capital Times.

We encourage you to register for this event with Moveon: https://act.moveon.org/event/crisis-response-events/search/

If you choose to attend an event, you agree to engage in nonviolent, peaceful action, to act lawfully, and to strive to de-escalate any potential confrontations with those who may disagree with our values. Thank you.