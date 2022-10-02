Standing with Survivors
Capitol 2 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Join DAIS staff and volunteers, survivors, allies, and community leaders for a rally to raise awareness of intimate partner violence and stand in support of survivors of everywhere. Speakers will include Wisconsin state Senator Melissa Agard, DAIS Executive Director Shannon Barry, and UNIDOS Executive Director Virginia Gittens Escudero. Be sure to follow our Facebook page for updates and additional details as the date of the event approaches.