Star 67 (Red Hot Chili Peppers tribute), Falling Flat (Green Day), Wise Jennings (White Stripes), Lake Effect (Pearl Jam)

× Expand Erica Stowers Madison '90s cover band Star 67 (left to right): Justine Zadra, Eric Lenser, Madeline Westberg, Chris Westberg, Archie Uy.

media release: High Noon Saloon Presents New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2000’s Throwback

w/ tributes to Red Hot Chili Peppers (Star 67), Green Day (Falling Flat), The White Stripes (Wise Jennings) and Pearl Jam (The Lake Effect)

Doors : 8:00 pm / Show: 9:00pm

High Noon Saloon

$10 GA / 18+