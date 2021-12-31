Star 67 (Red Hot Chili Peppers tribute), Falling Flat (Green Day), Wise Jennings (White Stripes), Lake Effect (Pearl Jam)

High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: High Noon Saloon Presents New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2000’s Throwback

w/ tributes to Red Hot Chili Peppers (Star 67), Green Day (Falling Flat), The White Stripes (Wise Jennings) and Pearl Jam (The Lake Effect)

Doors : 8:00 pm / Show: 9:00pm

High Noon Saloon

$10 GA / 18+

Info

High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music
Google Calendar - Star 67 (Red Hot Chili Peppers tribute), Falling Flat (Green Day), Wise Jennings (White Stripes), Lake Effect (Pearl Jam) - 2021-12-31 21:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Star 67 (Red Hot Chili Peppers tribute), Falling Flat (Green Day), Wise Jennings (White Stripes), Lake Effect (Pearl Jam) - 2021-12-31 21:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Star 67 (Red Hot Chili Peppers tribute), Falling Flat (Green Day), Wise Jennings (White Stripes), Lake Effect (Pearl Jam) - 2021-12-31 21:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Star 67 (Red Hot Chili Peppers tribute), Falling Flat (Green Day), Wise Jennings (White Stripes), Lake Effect (Pearl Jam) - 2021-12-31 21:00:00 ical