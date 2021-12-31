Star 67 (Red Hot Chili Peppers tribute), Falling Flat (Green Day), Wise Jennings (White Stripes), Lake Effect (Pearl Jam)
High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Erica Stowers
Madison '90s cover band Star 67 (left to right): Justine Zadra, Eric Lenser, Madeline Westberg, Chris Westberg, Archie Uy.
media release: High Noon Saloon Presents New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2000’s Throwback
w/ tributes to Red Hot Chili Peppers (Star 67), Green Day (Falling Flat), The White Stripes (Wise Jennings) and Pearl Jam (The Lake Effect)
Doors : 8:00 pm / Show: 9:00pm
$10 GA / 18+
