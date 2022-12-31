Star Monster, C.A.M, MAMA B, POWERUP, RONCO, Trini, Aztek Devil

media release: NYE 23 at Liquid and Ruby: Saturday December 31, 2022 // Doors 9:00pm

Liquid celebrates the new year with some of Madison’s best talent. Star Monster headline’s this action packed event including a countdown video, ball drop, champagne toasts, and special VJ NYE light shows.  Joining Star Monster on this lineup, C.A.M, MAMA B, POWERUP, RONCO, Trini, and Aztek Devil. Tickets are available at Liquidmadison.com and at the door on New Years Eve.   $20 ($30 ages 18-20)

