media release: 8Hertz presents her largest event yet, a killer music and art show featuring INSANELY TALENTED dubstep/bass music producers:

Star Monster, Duecez, TRON3X, C.A.M.

10+ Vendors, painters, and flow artists including: Magic Soul Creations, Ki Points Massage, Astral Kitty Art, Landermaid Arts and SO MANY MORE.

Visuals by: Digital Dimensions

TICKET SALE DATE TBA Ticket Prices: $20 in advance; $25 Day of Show. *Rules regarding COVID will be announced closer to the show date.