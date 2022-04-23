Star Monster, Duecez, TRON3X, C.A.M.

Buy Tickets

Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

media release: 8Hertz presents her largest event yet, a killer music and art show featuring INSANELY TALENTED dubstep/bass music producers:

Star Monster, Duecez, TRON3X, C.A.M.

10+ Vendors, painters, and flow artists including: Magic Soul Creations, Ki Points Massage, Astral Kitty Art, Landermaid Arts and SO MANY MORE.

Visuals by: Digital Dimensions

TICKET SALE DATE TBA Ticket Prices: $20 in advance; $25 Day of Show. *Rules regarding COVID will be announced closer to the show date.

Info

Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
Music
608-640-4441
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Star Monster, Duecez, TRON3X, C.A.M. - 2022-04-23 21:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Star Monster, Duecez, TRON3X, C.A.M. - 2022-04-23 21:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Star Monster, Duecez, TRON3X, C.A.M. - 2022-04-23 21:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Star Monster, Duecez, TRON3X, C.A.M. - 2022-04-23 21:00:00 ical