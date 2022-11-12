Star Monster (EP release)

× Expand courtesy Star Monster A person kneeling. Star Monster

media release: Fast-rising, breakout-talent Star Monster is taking his well-known vision to new heights with the release of BUTTERSCOTCH CANDY EP. The EP is a full circle moment, the years of momentum he’s built up to this point through touring, releasing, and cultivating the right people around him placing him at this epic moment in time, exactly where he’s supposed to be. For this EP, Star Monster’s goal, in part, is giving a one-of-a-kind experience to his fans where they could self-reflect and heal while also losing themselves in the ether of the music. The EP has all the ingredients placed in the right order to make this dream a reality. BUTTERSCOTCH CANDY enables people to not overthink things and to use their heart, soul, and intuition to guide themselves onto their desired life path - marrying meaningful music with awe-inspiring bass.

Opening with “Check The Flow,” the project inspires us to ground ourselves in truth, self-awareness, and appreciating everything in our lives. This track is followed by two songs that take the audience on a psychedelic journey through extraterrestrial dimensions of dance. BUTTERSCOTCH CANDY then closes with “Let Go Of Your Mind,”delivering a simple yet life-changing message.

As a whole, BUTTERSCOTCH CANDY is an auditory marvel that is shaped around its positive theme. A series of breaks and classic dubstep is intertwined perfectly with new sound design. Each song plays a vital role in captivating its audience through progressions of bass and storytelling with sound. Having performed at such coveted festivals including Electric Forest, Burning Man, and Toxic Summer, he’s now locked and loaded with more ammo for the masses.

A man of many unique qualities and highlights, Star Monster utilizes his talents as a multi- instrumentalist to his advantage integrally here, eclectically blending it into his sense of style with both production and DJing. A whopping seven of his original projects have been featured on the popular YouTube channel The Dub Rebellion, as well as others, while also getting signed to reputable and respected labels such as BassRush. Star Monster’s experimentation in sound design and out-of-the-box visuals collectively have the purpose of taking bass lovers on a psychedelic adventure. This dubstep guru’s newest EP BUTTERSCOTCH CANDY does exactly that.

Bio:

Hailing from Madison, Wisconsin, bass producer/DJ Phil Parhamovich, better known as Star Monster, is a multi-instrumentalist who blends elements of experimental hip-hop with high energy dubstep. First debuting in 2017, Star Monster has captivated audiences with his dynamic sound and hypnotizing live sets, which have taken him to marquee festivals like Burningman, Emissions, and Stilldream, in addition to his own solo tours throughout North America and beyond. His expansive discography is one of the most impressively diverse bodies of work in independent electronic music.

Star Monster today stands at the upper echelon of bass music culture as an in-demand producer and touring act. On his Spooky Tunes Vol 2 original mix (October 2020)—premiered on industry leading YouTube channel The Dub Rebellion— Star Monster expands his sound into the outer limits of bass music. Widely known for his idiosyncratic, third-eye-opening sets, Star Monster has delivered mind-bending performances at some of the world’s leading festivals and marquee events.

Now, this interstellar bass wizard is here to overload the human senses with his newest five track LP titled “ Butterscotch Candy “. The auditory landscape of each song presents the captivating experience of Phil’s ability to blend elements within not only the Hip-Hop world but also from the high energy freeform bass universe as well. The project is a full on immersive driving force aimed to satisfy the need of any electronic music fan looking to dabble into all things heavy yet trippy.

The unrelenting pursuit of Star Monster to continuously push the bar for his bass style is thanks to the constant ever growing versatility that he brings to the table. The end result is now becoming evident , picking up lots of steam with his newly announced “ Superstition Tour “ , showcasing the project to live audiences causing all heads to turn. He has now forged an identity through his own unique style and sonic signature that transcends contemporary bass music.