Star Wars: A New Hope - Madison Symphony Orchestra

media release: The second Madison Symphony Orchestra MSO at the Movies of the season presents Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert featuring the complete film with composer John Williams’ iconic Oscar®-winning score performed live to the film. Since the release of this first Star Wars movie over 45 years ago, the Star Wars saga has had a seismic impact on both cinema and culture, inspiring audiences around the world with its mythic storytelling, captivating characters, groundbreaking special effects and iconic musical scores composed by Williams. Fans will experience the scope and grandeur of this beloved film in a live symphonic concert experience.