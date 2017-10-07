Star Wars Party: Pinney Library Goes Rogue

press release: Celebrate all things Star Wars at this fun and interactive Star Wars Party at Pinney! Crafts, activities, snacks, and coloring will take over the library from 10 am - noon. Stop in the photo booth and take a picture with members of the 501st Wisconsin Garrison.

Star Wars: Rogue One will be shown in HD beginning at 2 pm. Seating will be on a first come, first served basis with doors opening 30 minutes before the movie. This film is rated PG-13 by the MPAA. Children under 13 must be with an adult.