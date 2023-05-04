Star Wars Wine Walk
media release: A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away an amazing Wine Walk took place for all to enjoy... Actually it's in Downtown Sun Prairie!
Enjoy a variety of wines at over 30 Downtown Sun Prairie businesses while sporting your favorite
Businesses that will be pouring 1oz. samples of a variety of wines and hosting an array of activities. Sponsored by the Bank of Sun Prairie, Beans n Cream, Forever Yours Jewelry, Faded Roots Boutique, and The Loft at 132.
Standard tickets are $35 and designated driver tickets are $10.
Event check-in is required and will be at the Bank of Sun Prairie (228 E. Main Street). ID's a required at check-in and participants will receive a Wine Walk sampling glass, wristband, and event map. Designated drivers will receive a 16oz. Downtown Sun Prairie styrene cup for nonalcoholic beverages.
*Tickets are not refundable or transferrable.
**Online tickets sales end on 5/3/2023 at 3 PM but can be purchased at day-of event registration at the Bank of Sun Prairie if tickets are still available.
Participating businesses: Faded Roots Boutique, Razor Sharp Screen Printing, Sun Prairie Flowers by Hen & Chick, Sun Prairie Historical Society & The Crosse House, Beans n Cream Coffeehouse, Forever Yours Jewelry Inc., Carpe Diem Boutique, The Wire Basket, The Studio Collective, Budding Butterfly, Sun Prairie Historical Library & Museum, Meant to Bead LLC, Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce, Perfect Title Company, Burn Boot Camp Sun Prairie, The Piano Gal Shop, Nest Interior Design, Bank of Sun Prairie, Andy Eyers - State Farm Insurance, Paramount Performance, Board & Brush Collective Studio, Cannery Wine Bar & Tasting Room, Eddie's Alehouse & Eatery, Glass Nickel Pizza, Salvatore's Tomato Pies, Nitty Gritty, Wagner's Bar, Pit Stop Pub, Flavors! Wine Bar, The Loft at 132