media release: A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away an amazing Wine Walk took place for all to enjoy... Actually it's in Downtown Sun Prairie!

E﻿njoy a variety of wines at over 30 Downtown Sun Prairie businesses while sporting your favorite

Businesses that will be pouring 1oz. samples of a variety of wines and hosting an array of activities. Sponsored by the Bank of Sun Prairie, Beans n Cream, Forever Yours Jewelry, Faded Roots Boutique, and The Loft at 132.

Standard tickets are $35 and designated driver tickets are $10.

Event check-in is required and will be at the Bank of Sun Prairie (228 E. Main Street). ID's a required at check-in and participants will receive a Wine Walk sampling glass, wristband, and event map. Designated drivers will receive a 16oz. Downtown Sun Prairie styrene cup for nonalcoholic beverages.

*Tickets are not refundable or transferrable.

**Online tickets sales end on 5/3/2023 at 3 PM but can be purchased at day-of event registration at the Bank of Sun Prairie if tickets are still available.

Participating businesses: Faded Roots Boutique, Razor Sharp Screen Printing, S﻿un Prairie Flowers by Hen & Chick, S﻿un Prairie Historical Society & The Crosse House, B﻿eans n Cream Coffeehouse, F﻿orever Yours Jewelry Inc., C﻿arpe Diem Boutique, T﻿he Wire Basket, T﻿he Studio Collective, B﻿udding Butterfly, S﻿un Prairie Historical Library & Museum, M﻿eant to Bead LLC, S﻿un Prairie Chamber of Commerce, P﻿erfect Title Company, B﻿urn Boot Camp Sun Prairie, T﻿he Piano Gal Shop, N﻿est Interior Design, B﻿ank of Sun Prairie, A﻿ndy Eyers - State Farm Insurance, P﻿aramount Performance, B﻿oard & Brush Collective Studio, C﻿annery Wine Bar & Tasting Room, E﻿ddie's Alehouse & Eatery, G﻿lass Nickel Pizza, S﻿alvatore's Tomato Pies, N﻿itty Gritty, W﻿agner's Bar, P﻿it Stop Pub, F﻿lavors! Wine Bar, T﻿he Loft at 132