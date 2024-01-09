Stargazing 2024: Celestial Events This Year

press release: UW Space Place lecture by Dr. Jim Lattis, UW Space Place Director

Join us for a preview of the coming year's astronomical events including eclipses, meteors, and lots of planetary action. The presentation will be offered both in person and virtually. To attend virtually, visit the UW Space Place YouTube channel that evening: https://www.youtube.com/user/uwspaceplace. If you cannot join us at that time, the talk will also be recorded for you to enjoy later.