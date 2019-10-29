Start the MOVE-ment

press release: FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

Too often we miss opportunities to be more physically active. This presentation encourages more movement in life, whether at work or during your weekend. Become inspired to move more while reaping the many benefits of doing so: increased energy levels and productivity, prevention of chronic illness, weight management, and much more.

Alec Sawalski is a worksite wellness specialist with Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin. He earned a Masters in Kinesiology from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee and has over five years experience in the wellness industry. His experience has furthered his passion for fitness and wellness, and he uses this knowledge to help people lead healthier lives.