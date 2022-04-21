StartingBlock Madison Founder Wellness Retreat

media release:

StartingBlock’s Founder Wellness Retreat is a pilot event for a quarterly retreat series. These half-day events are designed to bring founders and entrepreneurial-minded individuals together to learn, network, and grow.

We are kicking off our Founder Retreat series with a Wellness Retreat. Learn about ways to manage stress, practice mindfulness, and prioritize self-care as a busy entrepreneur or business professional.

Agenda:

10:00 - Welcome!

10:15 - Listening to Body Wisdom for Emotional Wellness with psychotherapist and Reiki Master, Christine Lord

10:45 - Active Recovery for Unavoidable Stress: High-Performance Under Pressure with author and speaker Eliz Greene

11:15 - A Journey to Heal Your Health with Hannah Koschak, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist and founder of Wholesome Endeavors LLC

11:45 - Break

12:00 - Swimming with the Current with Sarah Young, founder of Zing Collaborative

12:30 - The Practice of Forest Bathing with Kate Bast, founder of Shinrin-Yoku Madison

Thank you to American Family Insurance, Monona Bank, Numbers 4 Nonprofits, and gener8tor for sponsoring this event.