ONLINE: State Budget: Challenges and Opportunities

media release: Mon. Dec. 14 7:00 pm State Budget – Challenges and Opportunities. Zoom event with Jon Peacock & Tamarine Cornelius of the Wisconsin Budget Project. These experts will analyze our state's budget and tax system, and will offer some new thoughts about what to look for in the FY21-22 state budget decisions. Although Gov. Evers won't formally present his state budget proposal until February 16th, the outlines are already shaping up. How can state employees help create a state budget that meets our needs and priorities and those of the public? Will new leaders in the Joint Finance Committee -- and a starkly new pandemic context -- make this spring's legislative budget negotiations different than in the past? Will the Governor wield his veto pen to good effect? Sponsored by State Worker Power and the Association of Career Employees. To register and receive login details for the event, visit: https://us02web.zoom.us/ meeting/register/ tZEvdeispzguHdQpYNtnqo2jgpBylZ O9WEJI