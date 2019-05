Representative Lisa Subeck (D-Madison) and Senator Fred Risser (D-Madison) will hold two budget listening sessions in the 78th Assembly District. Contact Rep.Subeck@legis.wisconsin.gov or 608-266-7521 with any questions.

Tuesday, May 28, 6:00 pm – 7:45 pm, Community Room A/B, Meadowridge Library, 5726 Raymond Road

Monday, June 3, 3:30 pm – 5:30 pm, Heritage Nakoma/Westmorland Rooms, Oakwood Village University Woods, 6205 Mineral Point Road