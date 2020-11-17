ONLINE: State Budget Listening Session

media release: Inscribed on the ceiling of the Governor's Conference Room is a phrase, “The Will of the People is the Law of the Land." It was in the spirit of these words that the governor and lieutenant governor traveled the state hosting listening sessions to hear directly from the people of Wisconsin in 2018. Together, they crafted the 2019-2021 state budget—The People's Budget—that represented the will of Wisconsinites across our state.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to keep folks safer at home, the governor is once again calling on Wisconsinites to share their thoughts at virtual listening sessions. Because The People's Budget listening sessions are being held virtually this year, listening sessions will be focused by topic area:

Healthcare and Public Health

Environment, Infrastructure, and the Economy

Criminal Justice Reform

Our Kids and Education

These listening sessions will provide the governor with an opportunity to hear about the issues affecting our communities and our state directly from Wisconsin families and workers.

Wisconsinites interested in helping craft the 2021-23 People's Budget can submit a written public comment on any topic at any time here. If you are interested in participating in the People's Budget listening sessions, you can register to attend below.

Each listening session will begin with all participants in a large group meeting where they will hear from both Governor Evers and Lieutenant Governor Barnes. After the introduction, all participants will be automatically moved to small group breakout rooms where they can have a more in-depth discussion on various budget topics. The governor and lieutenant governor will cycle through the smaller group discussions to listen to the conversation throughout the evening.

Staff from the governor and lieutenant governor's offices, as well as policy experts from our administration, will be in each breakout room to help facilitate discussion and take notes on feedback, ideas, and suggestions from Wisconsinites. In addition to the governor and lieutenant, members of the governor's cabinet, administration members, and state legislators, will likely also be in attendance.

​Budget Listening Session on Healthcare and Public Health

Tuesday, November 17 at 6 p.m.

Register to attend here: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwsf-2vpjIjGtUvMpPY-ur_QUd0aQybd9Nj

Note: Participants MUST register through the Zoom link to attend the listening session. This link closes promptly at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17.

Future sessions (Registration will be live one week before the listening session date):

Budget Listening Session on Environment, Infrastructure, and the Economy: Wednesday, December 2 at 6 p.m.

Budget Listening Session on Criminal Justice Reform: Tuesday, December 8 at 6 p.m.

Budget Listening Session on Our Schools and Education: Wednesday, December 16 at 6 p.m.