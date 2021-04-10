ONLINE: State Budget Listening Sessions

Representative Dianne Hesselbein (D-Middleton) released the following virtual listening sessions for constituents to find out more about what is included in the 2021-23 biennial budget proposal. Governor Tony Evers announced his budget recommendations on February 16, 2021. Representative Hesselbein invites constituents from the 79th Assembly District to attend online by registering with one of the links below.

Saturday, April 10th at 10:00 am: https://zoom.us/meeting/ register/ tJEscuysqT4rHtAIPrHre65iDwo1jj kdMgbE

Monday, April 19th at 6:00 pm: https://zoom.us/meeting/ register/tJYqdumsrDsiE9foIZ_ 2ZiZsy9MDR_or4WRF

Representative Hesselbein plans to give a brief presentation with an overview of the budget proposal then take questions and comments from constituents in attendance. Similar information will be presented at both sessions lasting roughly 45 minutes each. Representative Hesselbein encourages constituents to contact her office if they wish to share their views on the state budget and are unable to attend.

Governor Evers will be holding a Badger Bounceback Live Session on What’s Best for Our Kids on April 8th 6:00 pm. Representative Hesselbein plans to be in attendance and Wisconsinites can register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/ meeting/register/ tZEscumrqzkuGNTTCLlS7Ojb5j6bcD LlF17t

More information about Governor Evers’ Badger Bounceback Live Sessions can be found at evers.wi.gov.

Contact Representative Hesselbein’s office via phone at (608) 266-5340 or by email at Rep.Hesselbein@legis. wisconsin.gov.