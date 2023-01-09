State Constitution: Are Changes Necessary?

press release: A League of Women Voters of Dane County Virtual Public Issues Forum, online via Zoom

Four proposed amendments to the Wisconsin Constitution, which are opposed by the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin, are likely to be on the ballot this spring. Join us January 9 for this virtual forum. Our panelists will discuss the implication of changes to how bail is granted, voter eligibility, election administration, and the authority of the governor.

OUR SPEAKERS

Dustin Brown, Senior Staff Attorney at the State Democracy Research Initiative, University of Wisconsin Law School

MODERATOR: Sue Jennik, LWVDC Program Director and Board member; chair of the LWVWI Legislative Committee

Audience questions and thoughts will be welcome.

Registration is necessary to participate in the webinar. More information about forums can be found on our website. Specific questions can be directed to the League of Women Voters of Dane County at program@lwvdanecounty.org.

All LWV Dane County forums are free and open to the public. Financial support from members and donors make educational events like this possible. Can you support our Program & Advocacy activities by making a donation to the League of Women Voters of Dane County?

The League of Women Voters is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, national organization whose purpose is to promote informed and active participation of citizens in government at all levels.