State Employee Forum

press release: With keynote speaker John Nichols, of The Nation magazine and The Capital Times.

Saturday, April 28, 2018, 1:00 pm–5:15 pm, United Way Building, 2059 Atwood Ave., Madison

State Employees, UW Employees, and Retirees welcome. You do not need to be a union member to attend. FREE. Workshops on Building Workplace Power, How to Stay Engaged in Retirement, Civil Service, and Addressing Sexual Harassment in the Workplace.

This event is sponsored by the following unions: WI Professional Employee Council; WI Science Professionals; American Federation of Teachers-Wisconsin

Please contact Rob Henn at Henn@aft-wisconsin.org with any questions.

RSVP: https://tinyurl.com/ stateworkerpower