State of Black Students at MMSD

media release: This event is scheduled for Saturday, April 27, from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM at the Madison College—Goodman South Campus located at 2429 Perry Street, Madison, WI 53713.

Join us for a meaningful dialogue with Black educational experts on how we can collectively support and empower our children to succeed. It's a unique opportunity for community members to come together, share insights, and collaborate on solutions to meet the educational needs of our youth.

Lunch will be provided, courtesy of Blacks for Political & Social Action Dane County. Please note that an RSVP (by 4/22) is required to attend, and you can register at tinyurl.com/BlackParents2024.

Thank you for your continued involvement as we work to uplift and advocate for our youth. We look forward to seeing you on Saturday, April 27!

Should you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to us at: bpsa20PAC@gmail.com