RSVP for State of Black Students at MMSD

media release: The Urban League of Greater Madison is excited to extend an invitation to you for the upcoming Community Engagement: State of Black Children dialogue. This event is scheduled for Saturday, April 29, from 12 PM to 2:30 PM at the Madison College - Goodman South Campus located at 2429 Perry Street, Madison, WI 53713.

At this event, you will have the opportunity to meet Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) superintendent Dr. Carlton D. Jenkins and other educational leaders to discuss strategies for supporting the educational success of children in the MMSD. The dialogue aims to bring community members together to provide input and create solutions and is being hosted in collaboration with local community organizations. Lunch will be provided.

We believe this dialogue will create a collaborative environment to develop practical solutions to support the educational needs of children in our community. Please note that an RSVP is required by April 25 to attend, and you can register at tinyurl.com/BlackParents2023.

Thank you for your continued involvement as we work together to support our youth. We look forward to seeing you on Saturday, April 29!

Questions? Please email bpsa20PAC@gmail.com.