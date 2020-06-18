ONLINE: The State of Presidential Election in Wisconsin and Beyond

Sign-up Required - Click Here to Register Online!

press release: What does a political scientist think about the 2020 presidential election? Professor Burden will offer an analysis of the Democratic presidential nomination and the November general election. The presentation will illuminate the ways that the current campaign reflects and deviates from previous election cycles and what factors are likely to drive the results in Wisconsin and across the country. *Please register to receive the Zoom link via e-mail before the event* Barry Burden is Professor of Political Science, Director of the Elections Research Center, and the Lyons Family Chair in Electoral Politics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Burden’s research and teaching focus on U.S. elections, public opinion, representation, and the U.S. Congress. His recent research has centered on aspects of election administration and voter participation. He has testified as an expert witness in several election law cases around the country. He is the author of Personal Roots of Representation, co-editor with Charles Stewart of The Measure of American Elections, co-author with David Kimball of Why Americans Split Their Tickets, and editor of Uncertainty in American Politics. Burden has published articles in journals such as the American Political Science Review, American Journal of Political Science, British Journal of Political Science, Public Opinion Quarterly, Legislative Studies Quarterly, and Election Law Journal.