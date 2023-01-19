Annually, Mayor Paul Esser delivers his State of the City (SOTC) address, where he shares his traditional budget breakdown as it relates to your tax bill and highlights the upcoming budget year.

There will be several opportunities to participate:

Event Time Location Talk of the Town January 13, 2023 at 3:30pm Sun Prairie Media Center (recording) Colonial Club January 19, 2023 at 10:30am Colonial Club (open to the public) Rotary Club January 31, 2023 at 7:00am Colonial Club (open to the public) Optimist Club February 1, 2023 at noon Glass Nickel (open to the public) Sunrise Sun Prairie March 21, 2023 at 8 a.m. Hilton Garden Inn (registration required)

The first recording of SOTC will be aired by the Sun Prairie Media Center on Tuesday, January 17. Viewers can watch the presentation online at https://www.sunprairiemediacenter.com/ksun-on-demand/ once available. KSUN is available on Charter Spectrum cable systems on channel 983 as well as on TDS cable systems on channels 13 and 1013. KSUN and KSUN on demand programming is also available via the KSUN channels available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and on the Sun Prairie Media Center app, available to download free from the App Store or Google Play.

To follow the social media campaign, please follow the Sun Prairie Media Center’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/spmediacenter.