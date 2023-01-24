State of the State

media release: Gov. Tony Evers will tonight, Tues., Jan. 24, 2023, at 7 p.m. CT deliver his 2023 State of the State address live in the Assembly Chambers at the Wisconsin state Capitol.

In addition to delivering the speech live in the Assembly Chambers, the governor’s speech will be livestreamed on his YouTube channel and Facebook page for members of the public. 

Attendees are asked to follow all local public health and updated CDC guidance to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including, as appropriate, mask wearing and social distancing. 

