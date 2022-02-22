media release: The State of the Tribes address will be held Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at 1:00 pm in the Assembly Chambers of the Wisconsin State Capitol.

The Great Lakes Inter-Tribal Council, Inc. (GLITC) has announced that President Shannon Holsey of the Stockbridge-Munsee Band of the Mohican Nation will provide the 2022 address. The State of the Tribes address is open to the public and will be livestreamed on WisconsinEye (https://wiseye.org/) and Wisconsin Public Radio (https://wpr.org/).

Each year, GLITC selects a member to give the address. The State of the Tribes address began in 2005 after Wisconsin Executive Order #39 was issued in 2004. In 2019, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers issued Executive Order #18, also affirming the sovereignty of the 11 federally recognized tribal governments in Wisconsin and the government-to-government relationship that exists between the state and the Tribes. This is a continuation of the work set in motion by Executive Order #39, which established the State-Tribal Consultation Initiative.