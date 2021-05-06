State Sen. Melissa Agard Listening Sessions

from Melissa Agard's newsletter: Walk in the Park Listening Sessions

As the weather gets nicer and more people are vaccinated, I want to invite you all to my first in-person, socially distanced outdoor listening sessions! I will be holding several listening sessions across the 16th Senate District at different parks. Check out our full list below! 

May 6

  • 10 am - Sheehan Park - West Shelter, 1357-1365 Linnerud Dr, Sun Prairie, WI 53590 
  • 11:30 am - Fireman’s Park -Pavilion by Baseball Diamond, 241 Clark St, Cottage Grove, WI 53527
  • 1 pm - Rolling Meadows Park, 2405 Door Creek Rd, Stoughton, WI 53589
  • 2:30 pm - McDaniel Park, 3359 County Rd, McFarland, WI 53558

May 7

  • Cherokee Marsh Conservation Park, North, 6098 N Sherman Ave, Madison, WI 53704
  • Winnequah Park - Pavilion by Playground, Gazebo Nichols Rd & near Winnequah Rd, Monona, WI 53716
  • Fitchburg Days Park - Near Kids Crossing Playground, 3911 Fish Hatchery Rd, Fitchburg, WI 53711

If there is rain, our alternate dates will be May 13-14. Masks and social distancing are required. I hope to see you there! 

