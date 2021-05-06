State Sen. Melissa Agard Listening Sessions

× Expand Bobbie Harte Melissa Agard served on the Dane County Board of Supervisors and as 48th District representative in the Wisconsin Assembly; in 2020 she was elected as Wisconsin's 16th District senator.

from Melissa Agard's newsletter: Walk in the Park Listening Sessions

As the weather gets nicer and more people are vaccinated, I want to invite you all to my first in-person, socially distanced outdoor listening sessions! I will be holding several listening sessions across the 16th Senate District at different parks. Check out our full list below!

May 6

10 am - Sheehan Park - West Shelter , 1357-1365 Linnerud Dr, Sun Prairie, WI 53590

, 1357-1365 Linnerud Dr, Sun Prairie, WI 53590 11:30 am - Fireman’s Park -Pavilion by Baseball Diamond , 241 Clark St, Cottage Grove, WI 53527

, 241 Clark St, Cottage Grove, WI 53527 1 pm - Rolling Meadows Park , 2405 Door Creek Rd, Stoughton, WI 53589

, 2405 Door Creek Rd, Stoughton, WI 53589 2:30 pm - McDaniel Park , 3359 County Rd, McFarland, WI 53558

May 7

Cherokee Marsh Conservation Park, North, 6098 N Sherman Ave, Madison, WI 53704

North, 6098 N Sherman Ave, Madison, WI 53704 Winnequah Park - Pavilion by Playground, Gazebo Nichols Rd & near Winnequah Rd, Monona, WI 53716

- Pavilion by Playground, Gazebo Nichols Rd & near Winnequah Rd, Monona, WI 53716 Fitchburg Days Park - Near Kids Crossing Playground , 3911 Fish Hatchery Rd, Fitchburg, WI 53711