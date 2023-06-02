State Sen. Melissa Agard Office Hours

× Expand Bobbie Harte Melissa Agard served on the Dane County Board of Supervisors and as 48th District representative in the Wisconsin Assembly; in 2020 she was elected as Wisconsin's 16th District senator.

media release: Our state Senator will be holding office hours up the hill at Twisted Grounds on June 2. This is a great opportunity to speak directly with one of your elected representatives. Hear about what's going on in state government, and give your feedback on what's happening locally. Stop by on Friday, June 2, at 1:30pm!