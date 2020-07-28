ONLINE: State Senate Candidates Forum

press release: Fred Risser, the longest serving lawmaker in U.S. history, announced that he will be retiring earlier this year. Mark Miller, who has represented Madison and surrounding areas in the state legislature since 1998, also announced his retirement earlier this year. Eight candidates who are attempting to succeed Risser and Miller in the state senate will be participating in the MOSES/EXPO Candidate Forum on July 28. Join us to learn about how these candidates plan to address carceral system issues that have had a devastating impact on Black, Brown, Native, and poor communities in Madison.

Issues that will be addressed include rights restoration, investment of resources in communities of color, depopulating and closing prisons, conditions of confinement, and decarceration issues like giving people a fair chance to be released on parole, increasing funding for treatment alternatives to incarceration, sentencing, and reducing incarceration for conviction-less revocations.

This virtual forum will be livestreamed on the Facebook page of MOSES.

Confirmed participants include:

District 16: Andrew McKinney, Melissa Sargent

District 26: Brian Benford, William Davis III, Nada Elmikashfi, John Imes, Amani Latimer Burris, Aisha Moe, Kelda Roys