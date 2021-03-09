ONLINE: State Superintendent of Public Education and Madison Board of Education Candidates Forum

press release: East Side Progressives (ESP) and GRandparents United for Madison Public Schools (GRUMPS) are hosting a virtual forum with the candidates for State Superintendent of Public Instruction (DPI) and the Madison Metropolitan School District Board of Education, on Tuesday, March 9, 6:30-8:00 pm. All candidates will attend.

The candidates for State Superintendent will answer questions from 6:30-7:30. One question, which they will receive ahead of time, asks them how they intend to administer any federal American Rescue Plan funds that flow through DPI. How will DPI address learning loss? Jacob Wright, ESP Chair, will moderate this section of the forum.

Candidates for the BOE will answer questions from 7:30 to 8:00. Former Board of Education President Arlene Silveira will moderate. The questions will facilitate a dialogue between candidates and between the moderator and the candidates.

The Future of the Public Education in Wisconsin: State Superintendent of Public Education and Board of Education Candidate Forum

6:30pm – 8:00pm, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, Register Here: https://us02web.zoom.us/ meeting/register/ tZcsduysrT8qE9IyTq- Zjfls633mbN8HaXWa