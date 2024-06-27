Stay Golden Gala

Delta Beer Lab 167 E. Badger Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53713

media release: Please join Wisconsin Youth Company in celebrating 50 years of caring for children and helping families thrive. Proceeds from this event go to supporting working families in Dane and Waukesha counties. Live music performed by Six-Thirty Sharp Band; food from three food trucks, Caracas Empanadas, Thailand in a Truck, and Melted; silent auction; games, fun, and more. 

Cost: $65

Website: https://secure.qgiv.com/event/staygoldenforwyc/

Fundraisers
608-276-9782
