(2024 Isthmus pick) The Bee Gees started as a skiffle band in the early 1960s and ended up as the kings of disco; the band played in Madison at what was then known as the Dane County Coliseum in 1976 and 1979. If you caught either of those shows, lucky you. Missed the brothers Gibb in concert? Consider the tribute band Stayin' Alive, who brave the falsetto. This night of music covers the band’s greatest hits from the ballads to the '70s R&B classics. Come on, you should be dancing. Yeah.

media release: STAYIN’ ALIVE offers to their audiences the songs and sights of a full Bee Gees playlist, singing blockbusters such as “Night Fever,” “Jive Talkin’,” “How Deep Is Your Love,” “You Should Be Dancing,” “Nights on Broadway” and “Stayin’ Alive.” In addition, they perform softer poetic ballads such as “I Started a Joke,” “Massachusetts,” “Fanny Be Tender,” “Words” and “To Love Somebody” among other great hits.

STAYIN’ ALIVE is the largest and most definitive production of its kind, offering big screen video clips, photos and dazzling imagery. STAYIN’ ALIVE has played intimate settings as a six piece band and huge venues with a 62 piece orchestra. STAYIN’ ALIVE is the quintessential tribute band to the Bee Gees, capturing the excitement of live performance and the tender subtleties of the human voice!﻿

THE CAST

Tony Mattina (Barry Gibb-Lead Vocals and Guitar) - Tony is a proud Hamilton, Ontario boy who has played with numerous other tribute ands and is a veteran on the Toronto music scene. It is rare to find any singer who can attempt the vocal styling and tone of Barry Gibb. “Barry has such a unique and identifiable voice,” Tony states, “and I take great pride that night after night the audience embraces my translation of Barry’s character.” ‘Barry is truly one of the greatest vocalists of our time.”‍

George Manz (Maurice Gibb- Vocals and Keyboards) - Born in Nipigon, Ontario, George began playing the piano by ear at the age of five and knew that music was what he wanted to do in his life. From there, he studied with the Royal Conservatory of Music. After graduation, George moved to Toronto playing and touring domestically as well as internationally with many groups and recording acts. George quotes: “I love portraying the character of Maurice. He was such a great guy with that ‘class-clown’ happy attitude about him, and it’s a real pleasure to bring his persona to the audiences we play for and to see eyes light up when that connection is made.”‍

Todd Sharman (Robin Gibb-Lead and Backing Vocals - Todd has been a mainstay in the Toronto music scene for many years. He has fronted many tribute acts from Tom Petty to the Tragically Hip as well as numerous original bands.

