Stayin’ Alive: Civil DISCObedience!

press release: Did you miss the fabulous 350 Wisconsin DISCObedience on Earth Day? Or were you so moved by it that you just have to experience it again? Either way, please join us at 10:00 am on Saturday, July 16, for an encore! We’ll be gathering in front of Chase Bank, the No. 1 funder of fossil fuels, to —

** demand that Chase stop financing climate destruction,

** raise awareness of the climate emergency, and

** celebrate joyful rebellion!

This coincides with the Dane County Farmers’ Market, guaranteeing a huge crowd! Come to watch, dance, or hold a banner or sign:

WHAT: 350 Madison DISCObedience

WHEN: Saturday, July 16, 10:00 am — coinciding with the Dane County Farmers’ Market

WHERE: In front of Chase Bank, 22 E. Mifflin St., Madison

JOIN THE DANCE: Email divest.defund@350madison.org (put “Stayin’ Alive” in the subject line)

HOLD A BANNER OR SIGN: Email divest.defund@350madison.org (put “Living Exhibit” in the subject line)

Watch a video of the Earth Day event at https://youtu.be/yUbUVYxSPgY.

You won’t want to miss the encore!