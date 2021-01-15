ONLINE: Staying Afloat in the Floods of Life

press release: As Covid numbers are again on the rise, we have decided to offer our winter meditation retreat remotely. Please join us for a free, online Thaypssana retreat where we will explore our deepest yearnings for wisdom, compassion, and connection. With David Haskin, Jan Sheppard & Steven Spiro.

We had a wonderful virtual retreat last winter, and hope to see you in January! In the meantime, a happy and healthy holiday season to you!

Saturday: 9am - 8:30pm with breaks for lunch and dinner

Sunday: 8:45am - 4pm with break for lunch