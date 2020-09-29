ONLINE: Staying Cool in the Middle of a Fire: Hope and Trust the Community

press release: "FORWARD: The Wisconsin Idea, Past & Present" is a free, public lecture series is open to all. The Wisconsin Idea is that the boundaries of the University are the boundaries of the state. This fall's lecture series will be conducted online. To join the public lectures, please register in advance by emailing Chad Alan Goldberg at cagoldberg@wisc.edu. Lectures will be recorded and posted afterward on our website.

The Wisconsin Idea and Public Health series: 9/15-10/20

Sept 29: William Hartman (School of Medicine and Public Health, UW–Madison), “Staying Cool in the Middle of a Fire: Hope and Trust the Community”