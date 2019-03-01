STEAM Fair

Madison Country Day School, Waunakee 5606 River Rd., Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597

press release:  The Madison Country Day School STEAM fair is an annual celebration and showcase of projects from the sixth and seventh grade that exists to display students growth and to create excitement about all things STEAM. In addition to student projects, professionals from STEAM fields get involved with outreach tables, class visits, field trips, and more. The STEAM Fair itself is March 1, 3:30-5:30 p.m., at Madison Country Day School, 5606 River Road, Waunakee, WI 53597. Visit our website madisoncountryday.org/student-life/steam-fair to look at past events or contact jeaton@madisoncountryday.org for more information. The event is free and open to interested families in the community. The school may be reached at 608-850-6000.

Madison Country Day School, Waunakee 5606 River Rd., Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597
