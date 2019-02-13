press release: ALL welcomes Steam Machine - a Minneapolis-based stringband playing tunes and songs from the transitional era between old-time and bluegrass. Their repertoire ranges from fiddle tunes collected in the Midwest plains to Appalachian songs/tunes recorded in the 78 era. They combine clean, powerful fiddling with driving three finger banjo, a lively, solid rhythm section, and raw, unprocessed vocals.

Tickets are $10 in advance at https://steammachineall.bpt.me and $12 at the door. Online sales end 1 hour before the show. Doors open at 6:30pm and show starts at 7pm.

Steam Machine sits somewhere between the full, round, sounds of American old-time stringband music and the raw drive of early bluegrass. With clean, powerful fiddling and rolling three finger banjo they highlight unique and beautiful Midwestern repertoire alongside tunes and songs from Appalachia. A rock-solid rhythm section and honest, unprocessed singing round out their sound. All four band members are actively involved in perpetuating roots music and dance traditions as players, teachers, and organizers in their home communities and wherever they go. Having performed across the country and world individually, as a band they are having a lot of fun forming a style that has been called "wonderfully tasteful!" "so fine!" "a treat!" and "powerful!" by fans of the genre.