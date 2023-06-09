STEAM Time

media release: This event is free with general museum admission ($12; free ages under 1).

Upcoming topics:

June 9: Bean Baubles & Seed Sparklies: Mother Nature’s designs might not be couture, but they’ll grow on you! Create your very own bean-and-seed jewelry and learn about the life cycles of plants, from seed to fruit. Bring those beauteous beads home to germinate and watch as they sprout leaves and roots.

June 16: Boat-building Bonanza: All hands on deck! Channel your creativity and engineering skills to build your fastest and float-iest vessel. Test your boat in the pond and don’t be afraid to cast away old designs. Experiment with different shapes and materials to see how they float, sink, capsize, or glide in the water.