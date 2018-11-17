Steamroller Print Mayhem

press release: In Good Company: An Exposition of Contemporary Veteran Art

In November 2018, veteran and civilian artists will merge together in Madison, Wisconsin to exhibit new works that reflect the profundity of the veteran experience. Aligned with an amplified voice examining the veteran identity, these artists discover themselves as political beings embodying a comprehensive and inclusive human experience. Multiple exhibition venues will host these artistic talents that range from two and three dimensional visual-art to theater/performance art, music and writing.

November 17, 2018, 11:00AM-4:00PM, Arts + Literature Laboratory

Don’t miss your big chance to watch artists ink up large woodblocks that are then printed by a 1-ton steamroller in the back driveway at Arts+Literature Laboratory. Inside, you can have fun at one of our screen print stations or pull a sheet of Combat Paper.

Find out more about the In Good Company: An Exposition of Emerging Veteran Artists at: www.igcexpo.com