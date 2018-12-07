Steel Panther, Wilson

press release: Hot on the heels of their latest release Tasty Nasty, an album three years in the making, Wilson are set to embark on a headline tour of the United States on the "How To Be A Baller Tour." Wilson has also recently been confirmed as direct support for a run of Steel Panther dates starting in late November. All ticket and show information can be found at: www.wilsonpartyanimals.com.

"We are thrilled to be making the United States of Rock great again by spreading our Tasty Nasty seeds all over its crotch! Together with our labelmate Hyro The Hero we will bring you a show you'll be talking about for years to come. Get out to a show and see the birth of the NEW rock," explains singer Chad Nicefield.

Produced by the band alongside Scott "The Ninja" Stevens, Tasty Nasty is currently available via all digital retailers and streaming services. From the infectious chant of album opener "Dumptruck" to the reflective introspection of closer "Everyone Gets A Round On Me," it is apparent that Wilson has not lost their ability to tell a great story. Songs like "My Hustle," "Summertime Treat (Tasty Nasty)" and "Fuck Up My High" all showcase the diverse musical styles Wilson incorporates in to their latest album. The debut single "Like A Baller" is already an instant classic among the band's devoted faithful. The song has been gaining traction at Active Rock radio and has been creating a stir on the band's Spotify page with monthly listens increasing exponentially. The video for the song, produced and directed by Raymond Rivard and Chad Nicefield for Tradesmen Films, follows the adventures of a parking valet as he travels the journey of life.

"Like a Baller" by Wilson

Wilson formed in 2010 when the members came together in Detroit, MI. After two previous full-length releases Fullblast Fuckery in 2013 and Right To Rise in 2015, the bandis back in 2018 with an all new album, record label, outlook on their career and musical direction combining their unique brand of in-your-face rock n roll with an influence of Hip-Hop and their love of all things 90s. Wilson is Chad Nicefield (vocals), Jason Spencer (lead guitars), Kyle Landry (rhythm guitars), James Lascu (bass) and Matt Puhy (drums). This isn't your parents' music. This isn't just "Rock N Roll". This is Tasty Nasty!