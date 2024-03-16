× Expand M.O.D. Media Productions Steely Dane

media release: $30/Adults, $10/Students (ages 4-18)

Multiple-time award winner for Best Tribute Band, Steely Dane is dedicated to not only faithfully reproducing the Steely Dan and Donald Fagen songbook, but to bringing an energetic live-show experience to the crowd. Fourteen of Dane County’s best jazz and rock musicians have banded together around their passion for Steely Dan music, playing in the same configuration as the Steely Dan touring band including a four-piece horn section and female background singers. Shows consist of hits and deep cuts and sometimes even complete albums and are sure to have you out of your seats singing along.