Steev Baker & Dirt Sermons, Sinking Lessons, Sully Mayer

A showcase evening of three of Wisconsin’s most interesting underground achievers. Steev Baker is a lo-fi stylist who has bounced around the state for the last 20 years. Appleton’s Sinking Lessons is an acoustic folk duo that straddles outsider folk punk and indie rock. Janesville’s Sully Mayer is self-described “rowdy, cryin’ folk.”

media release: ALL AGES, SOBER SPACE. Masks are required at all times for audience members; performers can opt to unmask while performing but are required otherwise.

