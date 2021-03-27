ONLINE: Steez

Streaming to Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/lucidstreamslive and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lucidstreamslive

media release: 1840 Brewing Company and Lucid Streams presents Steez, live streaming from the Barrymore Theatre Saturday March 27th at 7pm. The concert is a free stream, although donations are encouraged to help support the band, production and venue.

Churning out their self-described Creepfunk, a high energy, danceable variety of funk uniquely laced with electronic and improvisational sensibilities, STEEZ has garnered a loyal following throughout the Midwest performing at music festivals and to capacity crowds at rapidly growing venues. STEEZ repeatedly receives acclaim for their live performances, which typically include a seamless weaving of thoughtfully composed originals and crowd pleasing covers spanning from Madonna to clever obscurities like Genialistid (Estonia).

https://www.facebook.com/STEEZcreepfunk/

All proceeds are split between the band, the venue, and the production team. All support is greatly appreciated! Happy viewing!

Venmo: https://venmo.com/lucidstreamslive

PayPal: https://paypal.com/paypalme/lucidstreamslive

Cash App: https://cash.app/$LucidStreamsLive