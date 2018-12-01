Steez, Ben Silver

press release: Categorization be damned, the Madison-based five piece, Steez, consisting of Matt Williams (keyboards/synthesizers/accordion), Steve Neary (guitar and vocals), Rob Bessert (drums), Chris Sell (bass), and Andrzej Benkowski (saxophone, keyboards, vocals) is — in the simplest terms and the most convenient definitions — a funk band, a jamband, a fusion band, a disco-fanged multi-beast, and a basket case.

Churning out their self-described Creepfunk, a high energy, danceable variety of funk — one uniquely laced with electronic and improvisational sensibilities – Steez has garnered a loyal following throughout the Midwest, winning contests to perform at both the 2008 Summer Camp and Rothbury Festival and performing to capacity crowds at rapidly growing venues . After receiving repeated acclaim for their live performances, which typically include a seamless weaving of thoughtfully composed originals and crowd pleasing covers spanning from Madonna to clever obscurities like Genialistid (Estonia), Steez is ready to take Creepfunk into the studio for their first full length LP.

Hoping to carve out a niche in the competitive jamband landscape, what really sets Steez apart is the camaraderie and endearing sense of humor. The band's humble beginnings include getting banned for life from a venue after their first ever live performance, maneuvering a moped accident involving a parked car, and cruising the Midwest in the inspired 35 foot band bus, "Big Brown." While it's the original songs and taut musicianship that initially grab both fans' and critics' attention, the band's personality keeps it.

As a national touring DJ and producer, Ben Silver reaches toward the deepest, moodiest corners of House, Techno & Downtempo. You may know him as one-third of Orchard Lounge, the long-running Chicago-based DJ collective. The trio's all-night tag-team sets blend psychedelic house, deep bass, melodic techno, and other futuristic, ethereal sounds. Orchard Lounge has held residencies at clubs around the country, including Smartbar in Chicago, Vagabond in Miami and Love in New York. They’ve gigged at legendary venues like Red Rocks and Hammerstein Ballroom, at major festivals including Lollapalooza, Coachella, and Electric Zoo, and alongside artists Steve Bug, Nicolas Jaar, Lee Foss, DJ T, and many others.

Now, Ben also performs as a solo act all across the country. Over the past year, he has played a number of shows and festivals, including Camp Bisco Music Festival, Great North Music Festival, Luna Light Music Festival, and Beanstalk Music and Arts Festival. In October 2015, he released the DJ Mix, "Solar", which was named one of Beatport's Top 10 Mixes Of The Month. He ended 2016 by releasing "Rayless", a moody techno and house DJ mix that is accompanied by analog visuals created by 75Ω. He has multiple new original tracks in rotation at his club sets, as well as a brand new EP that he and his songwriting partner, David Hammond are prepping for release.