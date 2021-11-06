media release: 70+ breweries, distilleries, cideries, restaurants and sausage makers will take over the Wisconsin State Fair Products Pavilion on Saturday, November 6th, 2021 at the 8th Annual Stein & Dine craft beer festival presented by Shepherd Express.

As in past years, attendees can expect unlimited samples of over 50 breweries and distilleries, a complimentary sampling

glass and live entertainment from the Midwest rock band Burgundy Ties. VIP tickets are $75 and include a special tasting

hour (1-2pm) where attendees can mingle with brewers and try VIP exclusive beer and food items. General admission is

$45 and starts at 2pm and ends at 6pm when the event concludes. Tickets are available for purchase ahead of the event at

steinanddinemke.com.

For more information and tickets, check out steinanddinemke.com.