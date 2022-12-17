media release: BlueStem Jazz featuring Stein/Smith/Shead + Roscoe Mitchell. Shows at 7 & 9 pm, $30.

Roscoe Mitchell - reeds

Jason Stein - bass clarinet

Damon Smith - double bass

Adam Shead - drums & percussion

The trio of Jason Stein (bass clarinet), Damon Smith (double bass), and Adam Shead (drums) features some of the most influential, creative, and prolific musicians currently working in the fields of jazz and improvised music. The trio has toured extensively throughout the United States since the release of their debut album Volumes & Surfaces (April, 2022) on the Balance Point Acoustics record label. Receiving institutional support from such organizations as South Arts, the Doris Duke Charitable foundation, the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, and the National Endowment for the Arts. The group has been described as "undiluted free jazz with energy as its calling card and attention as its driver" by Mark Corroto of All About Jazz.

For tonight's performance the Stein/Smith/Shead trio will perform two shows with NEA Jazz Master, NAACP Image Award recipient, and founding member of the Art Ensemble of Chicago, Roscoe Mitchell.

https://adamsheadmusic.com/

https://www.jasonsteinmusic.com/

https://balancepointacoustics.com/

Presented by BlueStem Jazz https://bluestemjazz.org/

and Audio for the Arts https://audioforthearts.com/