Stella Cole

Overture Center-Capitol Theater 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: With over half a million followers, Stella Cole's singing videos have captivated audiences worldwide and earned praise from music icons like Michael Bublé and Broadway legends such as Betty Buckley. Join us for a night of timeless classics and jazzy renditions as Cole brings her passion for the Great American Songbook to the stage.

Info

Music
608-258-4141
