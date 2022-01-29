Stellaluna

media release: The beloved children’s story is adapted for the stage in a visual feast, perfect for our youngest audiences. A baby bat comes to live with a family of birds and everyone’s world is turned upside down! A delightful story about how our differences are gifts to be celebrated and embraced. Don’t miss this unique production, featuring a Deaf narrator along with fantastic puppets, music, and dance.

Adapted by Saskia Janse. Based upon the book by Janell Cannon. Directed by Brian Cowing. Produced by special arrangement with Plays for New Audiences.