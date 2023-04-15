press release: Celebrate Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics and all the amazing things they're used for with a day full of programs and activities designed to get kids learning and creating. All activities are included with general museum admission. Featuring Badger Bots Circuit Jewelry, Plant Biology and Water Testing with the UW-Madison Conservation Biology Club, and more.

Badger Bots Circuit Jewelry, 2 nd Floor, 10:30 am–12 pm

Floor, 10:30 am–12 pm Plant Biology with UW Conservation Biology Club, Rooftop, 10 am–2 pm

Water Testing with UW Conservation Biology Club, Rooftop, 10 am–2 pm

This event is free with general museum admission. ($12).