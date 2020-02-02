press release: For early learners, everything is science! Join in a variety of rotating programs designed to cultivate and develop skills that can later be used for STEM (and so much more). From sorting, to magnets, to building, your little ones will be sure to have fun – and develop skills! First Sundays.

Madison Children’s Museum’s drop-in programs are included with museum admission (Free for members, $9 for non-member adults and children ages 1+, see our registration pages for information on discounts or to buy admission tickets). No pre-registration is needed.

You may buy general admission tickets at the front desk, or save time and order them online. Tickets are good for visiting on any day the museum is open to the public; and they never expire.